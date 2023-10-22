Rapoport: David Montgomery inactive in Week 7, RB Jahmyr Gibbs will start for Lions
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery inactive in Week 7 while running back Jahmyr Gibbs will start for Lions.
David Montgomery landed awkwardly after a 19-yard reception in the first half on Sunday in Florida.
