Rapoport: Darius Slay expected to remain with Eagles
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports cornerback Darius Slay expected to remain with Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports cornerback Darius Slay expected to remain with Philadelphia Eagles.
Safety Taylor Rapp remains unsigned after a few days of free agency, but that could change after his first visit with a team. According to multiple reports, Rapp will visit with the Patriots on Thursday. Rapp has started 48 games since the Rams drafted him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He made [more]
The list of free-agent quarterbacks includes a guy who has started 24 NFL games, and who has proven to be a more-than-competent backup. He’s Gardner Minshew. Three days into free agency, his name has finally come up. Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports that the Colts are looking into the possibility of adding Minshew. Minshew has [more]
Another member of the Eagles is headed elsewhere.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency 2023. Our tracker updates who they've signed, lost and which of their free agents remain unsigned.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
The Chiefs have already signed three unrestricted free agents this week.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
The Browns have agreed to a one-year deal with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. to add depth on the defensive line.
The Steelers are adding another linebacker in free agency. Elandon Roberts told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media that he has agreed to a two-year deal in Pittsburgh. The Steelers also struck a deal with Cole Holcomb earlier this week. Roberts spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins and started 44 of the 48 games [more]
Jamaal Williams, who set the Detroit Lions franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a single season in 2022, has reportedly signed with the Saints.
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
Rodgers' difficulties will soon be the Jets' problem, and the Packers will surely happy to be free of at least that part of employing him.
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.