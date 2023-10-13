Rapoport: Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out for Week 6 vs. Bills
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out in Week 6 vs. the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start for the Giants.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack and was quickly ruled out of the game.
