Rapoport: Daniel Jones (neck) not looking as likely to play vs. Bills 'The Insiders'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) not looking as likely to play vs. Buffalo Bills.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) not looking as likely to play vs. Buffalo Bills.
Van Jefferson will get a fresh start with the Falcons after seeing very little playing time with the Rams in 2023.
Daniel Jones left in the fourth quarter after taking an awkward sack and was quickly ruled out of the game.
The offense wasn't even on the field when the Giants broke their first-half touchdown drought, which shouldn't surprise Giants fans one bit.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the team had not practiced the play live before attempting it on Monday.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
Achilles tears used to be automatic season-enders. Aaron Rodgers' surgeon is trying to change that.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Can the Patriots turn their season around?
The Broncos are off to a miserable start this season.
Getting ready for your fantasy basketball draft? We have compiled all of our great content in one place — the 2023-24 Draft Kit!
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big AFC West matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."
Allegations against the team owner continue to surface.
The way things stand, Bill Belichick isn’t the biggest threat to plant roots atop the all-time wins list for coaches. Andy Reid is.
To some, the "Brotherly Shove" is innovative. To others, it's an abomination.
Nate Tice explains how Chase's alignment is more helicopter now than airplane, demonstrates Lawrence's uncanny processing ability, shows love to the Lions' shot plays, and more.