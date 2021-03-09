Rapoport: How Dak Prescott's deal affects Lamar Jackson, Ravens negotiations

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports how Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's deal affects QB Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

    The Cowboys and Dak Prescott have agreed to a long-term contract less than 24 hours before the deadline to place a second-consecutive franchise tag expired. Details of the new agreement will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday. Drafted in 2016, Prescott has been the Cowboys starting quarterback since opening day, and he had started every game until a season-ending injury occurred in Week 5 last season against the Giants. At the time, he was on a pace to shatter the NFL's passing yardage mark. He has made two Pro Bowls in his career and now it appears he will remain in Dallas for at least the next several seasons

