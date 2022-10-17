Rapoport: Dak Prescott plans to play Week 7 vs. Lions
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott plans to play Week 7 vs. the Detroit Lions.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Big changes come to this week's NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after four teams ranked in the top 10 lost, including No. 1 Alabama.
The Bears' inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
Here's a roundup of reaction from Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick to Bailey Zappe's performance in New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.
While the Bills and Chiefs have separated themselves as top AFC contenders, it's time to P-A-N-I-C in Green Bay.
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
So many things about Alabama's loss to Tennessee were wholly uncharacteristic of Nick Saban-coached teams.
The New York Giants defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, in Week 6 and here's some of what we learned from that win.
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster twice. Here’s why it didn’t work out.
There's a new No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after Alabama was upset by Tennessee. Georgia takes the top spot ahead of Ohio State.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
A passer rating of 1.0 in the first half? Yep, it was not Cooper Rush’s night for a change as Dak Prescott looks set to return.
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Bill Belichick comments on why he snubbed Brenden Schooler's fumble celebration
Tom Brady attended Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's wedding Friday without wife Gisele Bündchen, and then lost his football game Sunday after not attending practice.
The Vols were No. 6 before the three-point win over the Crimson Tide.