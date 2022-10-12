Rapoport: Dak Prescott 'just not ready' to play vs. Eagles in Week 6
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 'just not ready' to play vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
The Dolphins can no longer play ping pong in the locker room. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed today that the ping pong table that had been added to the locker room this year has been removed, at the team captains’ request. McDaniel said wide receiver Tyreek Hill informed him that he and the other [more]
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Here are 3 trades the Patriots should consider making before the November 1 deadline.
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground in Kansas City on Monday.
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The man was a freelance employee [more]
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.
Here are the Commanders players we're be watching Thursday evening against the Bears.
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and Kenny Golladay are among the top potential targets to monitor ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.
Seattle's backfield shakeup could be an inflection point in the 2022 fantasy season. Denny Carter profiles Ken Walker and the week's best waiver adds. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.