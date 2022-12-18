Rapoport: Cowboys tried to sign OBJ after agreeing to terms with T.Y Hilton
The Dallas Cowboys tried to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after agreeing to terms with wide receiver T.Y Hilton, the conversations are still ongoing.
The Dallas Cowboys tried to sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after agreeing to terms with wide receiver T.Y Hilton, the conversations are still ongoing.
When the Cowboys signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton out of the blue, it appeared that the pursuit of veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had gone bust. That’s apparently not the case. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys made another play for OBJ after signing Hilton. Per the report, Hilton had no objection [more]
The Eagles are down to just two safeties as they face the Bears in Chicago on Sunday. By Dave Zangaro
After this season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will have a wide range of options to choose from in 2023
The Houston Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. Here are 10 factors to watch as the game progresses.
Dallas welcomes back an eight-time Pro Bowler while T.Y. Hilton's Cowboys debut will wait a week. | From @cdburnett7
Frank Gore Jr., son of the legendary running back, set an all-time bowl record for rushing yards for the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.
The Indianapolis Colts played two distinct halves: their best in the first half and an abomination in the second half.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
National reactions: Josh Allen, snow steal the show during #Bills-#Dolphins:
In one epic afternoon, Kirk Cousins won his first NFC North title, threw for a career high in passing yards, handcrafted the biggest comeback in NFL history and set a record for the gaudiest jacket ever worn by a guy who thinks that khaki is a little too risque for public display. "My wife dresses me," he said. "She put it out last night and I looked at her and said, 'I don't know.'" She ...
Lions vs. Jets: Last-minute thoughts and game prediction
“I was just more concerned with safety when there are ice balls flying at people’s heads.”
On Saturday, the Vikings made history, overcoming the biggest deficit in league history to get a win. Down 33-0 at the half, the Vikings ultimately tied the game at 36, and won it in overtime. Quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t realize that he was engineering history. He thought the Bills (quarterbacked that day by fired Colts [more]
Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina could be an all-timer.
Saturday's winners, losers includes Bills' Josh Allen, who put up MVP-caliber performance, and Vikings, who staged largest comeback in NFL history.
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo can clinch a playoff spot with a victory over Miami at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at snowy Highmark Stadium.
And we thought 28-3 was bad.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 15 including
Argentina vs France World Cup final live: score and latest updates from extra-time