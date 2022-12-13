Rapoport: Cowboys signed free-agent WR T.Y. Hilton
The Dallas Cowboys have signed free-agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
The Dallas Cowboys have signed free-agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
What the Cardinals feared has now been confirmed. According to multiple reports, an MRI revealed that quarterback Kyler Murray indeed suffered a torn ACL on a non-contact play at the beginning of Monday’s loss to the Patriots. The injury ends Murray’s season and puts into question when he may be able to return in 2023. [more]
Kyler Murray is done for the season. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback suffered a torn ACL in the loss to the New England Patriots on Monday.
The NFC West could be decided on Sunday. If the 49ers beat the Seahawks, the division race is over and the 49ers win. Even if the Seahawks win the 49ers will be the favorites, but Seattle has to win to stay alive. Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks after Monday night: CURRENTLY IN 1. [more]
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Once Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn’t want to play in the regular season, the Cowboys looked at T.Y. Hilton
Teams like the Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract
Here's how the Patriots' win over the Cardinals on Monday night improved their standing in the AFC playoff race entering Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Trent Williams explained why Brock Purdy's success comes from his background and previous coaching.
Kyler Murray left Monday night's game on a cart, taking what little interest was left in this Cardinals season with him. he has a torn ACL.
ESPN released its first 2023 mock draft as the NFL regular season starts to wind down, and the move they made for the Eagles is frankly absurd. By Adam Hermann
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. Beasley was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September.