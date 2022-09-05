Rapoport: Cowboys, OT Jason Peters agree to terms
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports the Dallas Cowboys and offensive tackle Jason Peters agree to terms.
The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract Monday, adding a longtime NFC East rival to address injury issues on the offensive line. Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad and probably won't be ready for the opener Sunday night against Tampa Bay. The Cowboys released defensive end Mika Tafua to make room for Peters.
Jason Peters may not be the ideal option to replace Tyron Smith on the Cowboys' offensive line, but he's the best option Dallas had, and he's good enough.
