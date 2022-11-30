Rapoport: Cowboys open James Washington's 21-day practice window to return from IR
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says the Dallas Cowboys open wide receiver James Washington's 21-day practice window to return from IR.
Why McCarthy believes in easing up in December; Micah Parsons is the NFL's best young player, and a Bills star's wife lobbies for Dallas. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13. They're the last bowl projections before the reveal next Sunday.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday, but they can also accomplish other significant things.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
Here is a breakdown of the Bears' upcoming draft outlook from a national perspective.
Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders continue to surge in the latest NFL power rankings after wins in NFL Week 12.
At least two offensive standouts for the Patriots are expected to be ruled out for Thursday's game.
Rhule realizes now that he wasn't a fit in Carolina, and wishes he'd taken another job before jumping from college football directly to the NFL.
These are the players leaving the Badgers via transfer portal or re-opening their commitment after Paul Chryst was fired and Luke Fickell was hired.
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, [more]
The Bills head to New England for a key AFC East matchup and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
With the departures of seniors and several players to the NFL, the 2023 Ohio State football team is likely to have a much different look.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari - all starters - are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). ''I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,'' Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday.
Not long ago, it seemed as if both Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would retire after the 2022 season. Now, as the final third of the current campaign commences, there’s a much different vibe. As to Brady, his recent comment that he’d rather lose than not play at all doesn’t sound [more]