Rapoport: Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutual parting ways
The Eagles were aggressive when it came to adding players to the team this offseason and one of their biggest moves involved signing edge rusher Haason Reddick as a free agent. Reddick produced 16 sacks and five forced fumbles during the regular season and he made of the most significant plays of Sunday’s NFC Championship [more]
The final game of the 2022 NFL season promises to deliver some rich subplots while featuring two of the league's biggest stars.
The Cincinnati Bengals lost the 2022 AFC Championship Game after falling in Super Bowl LVI last year. How do they compare to other Super Bowl losers?
The Crimson Tide will be well-represented in Mobile, Alabama this week as six of its former stars are set to compete in the Senior Bowl. Here’s a look at who will be representing Alabama and what they will be looking to prove this week. What he’s looking to prove: After making his living as a run-stuffer at Alabama, Dale will want to show he can also contribute in the pass rush.
The Colts left their tackles on an island at the fourth-highest rate in the NFL, according to PFF.
One of the popular questions that’s come up in this year’s coaching cycle has been, “Why hasn’t Lou Anarumo received an interview request?” Monday morning has brought news that the inquiry no longer applies. The Cardinals have put in a request to interview Anarumo, Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator, for their head coaching vacancy, according to Peter [more]
2023 NFL draft mock: PFF thinks #Bills replace Tremaine Edmunds:
Kellen Moore will not be the Cowboys offensive coordinator next season, but he could land with another team. NFL Media reports that the Chargers are expected to speak to Moore about their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Cowboys announced that Moore will not return for the 2023 season on Sunday. Moore moved from playing for the [more]
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
The 49ers reportedly are hoping Brock Purdy didn't sustain a ruptured UCL in his right elbow.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
There was a controversial play in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as the Chiefs got a second attempt at a third-down conversion. Here’s what happened.
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
A controversial play in the AFC title game created major reactions.
Travis and Jason Kelce will be the first brothers to face off as players in a Super Bowl.