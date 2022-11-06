Rapoport: Cowboys in the mix to add WR Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares that the Dallas Cowboys are in the mix to add wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
With eight games in the early window on Sunday, Vikings at Commanders doesn’t really stand out. Maybe it should. The game between 6-1 Minnesota and 4-4 Washington has plenty of intrigue, both on and off the field. Most obviously, former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins returns to FedEx Field for the first time since joining the [more]
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.
On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.
How do you rank them after a wild weekend?
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
How did the performance at Northwestern in the elements impact where Ohio State falls in ESPN's latest power rankings? #GoBucks
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals. As the theory [more]
Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's disappointing loss to LSU.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 10. What will it be on Sunday morning?
We peer into the crystal ball and try to figure out what the second release of the CFP rankings will be.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach overlapped with Bob Knight at Texas Tech. He gave a small tribute to his friend Saturday vs. Auburn.
The Baltimore Ravens released the final injury report for the Week 9 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
College Football Playoff rankings prediction. What will the first top 25 be when it comes out on Tuesday night?
Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama losses all helped establish a clear path for the Pac-12 champion to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 10
All the information you need to get ready for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship race, Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
A wild week 10 of college football saw the Ducks move up the rankings, according to Fox Sports’ analyst Joel Klatt.