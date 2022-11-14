Rapoport: Cooper Kupp didn't fracture ankle, but still likely to miss time
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp didn't fracture his ankle, but is still likely to miss time.
Report: Superstar Rams WR Cooper Kupp 'expected to miss some time' with injury, status vs. Saints in jeopardy
It sounds like Cooper Kupp will miss some time with an ankle injury but more tests are coming
Cooper Kupp suffered what looked like a bad ankle injury.
The Rams can't afford to lose receiver Cooper Kupp to injury while they continue to struggle to score and their postseason hopes are quickly fading.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
The Colts claimed when Sam Ehlinger took over as their starting quarterback that it was for the rest of the season, but newly arrived interim head coach Jeff Saturday went back to Matt Ryan for Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Saturday said there was no doubt in his mind that was the right call. “I [more]
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
The Cowboys coughed up a 14-point lead in losing to McCarthy’s former team, but the officials did him no favors with a blown no-call in overtime. [Opinion]
The Chiefs had an out-of-the ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Belichick isn't a fan of the challenge rule that helped send the Bills and Vikings game into overtime.
The 49ers are on the rise following a victory over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.
Losing to the Colts under these circumstances is a new kind of low, one that could cast blame, deserved or not, on quarterback Derek Carr and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, despite it being clear a deeper rebuild was needed this past offseason.
What would Indianapolis Colts legend Dwight Freeney have said if Jim Irsay offered him, not Jeff Saturday, the interim head coaching job?
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 11 of the college football season?
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.
Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. [more]