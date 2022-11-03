Rapoport: Cooks 'obviously not happy,' won't play 'TNF' vs. Eagles
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks 'obviously not happy,' won't play 'TNF' vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9.
An NFL-record 10 trades were made on trade deadline day. None involved Brandin Cooks. The Texans receiver was not at practice for personal reasons, and his social media post suggests he is unhappy at still being in Houston. It’s unclear how close he got to traveling four hours north on Interstate 45, but the Cowboys [more]
