Rapoport: Conversation with Blank helped convince Calais Campbell to join ATL
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: A conversation with owner Arthur Blank helped convince defensive end Calais Campbell to join Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: A conversation with owner Arthur Blank helped convince defensive end Calais Campbell to join Atlanta Falcons.
The Patriots have 11 picks in this year's draft and plenty of needs to address. So, how will it all shake out? A new seven-round NFL Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid has New England making some rather interesting decisions.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel would like to switch from the No. 19 jersey he's worn for his first four NFL seasons.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
The former Chiefs running back says it’s clear why Andy Reid is a better coach than the Patriots’ Bill Belichick.
In his latest Eagles-only mock draft, Dave Zangaro finds some athletic freaks at multiple positions for the Birds.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.
Ryan Poles mentioned a drop-off in free agency, motivating him to look towards the draft to improve the Bears' offensive line.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara didnt hold back when discussing the possibility of the NFL flexing teams into Thursday Night Football games during the season.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
The NFL hates being questioned, especially by a well-researched, well-respected reporter who is calling Goodell to account.
The Patriots need to find a long-term solution at left tackle, and the 2023 NFL Draft is the best place to find that player before next season.
Based on things said and not said during the league meetings, two viable candidates emerged for Lamar Jackson. One of them can now be scratched off the list. The Colts and Patriots hadn’t slammed the door, unlike most if not all other potentially interested teams. Via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Patriots are not interested. [more]
Cowboys veteran tackle Tyron Smith has missed more games (32) than he’s played (17) the past three seasons.
Did the Cowboys decline to offer RB Ezekiel Elliott a pay cut because they didn’t want to insult him with a low offer?
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that it is “going to be harder” for Trey Lance to win the starting quarterback job this year and that’s not the outlook most people expected to see when the 49ers traded up to get in position to draft Lance in 2021. Lance sat behind Jimmy Garoppolo [more]
Nolan Smith has the talent, desire, intelligence, and traits the Bears covet. As the Bears try to solve their draft puzzle, the answer might be staring them right in the face.