Rapoport: Commanders trading DE Chase Young to 49ers for 2024 3rd-rd pick
The Washington Commanders trading defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 3rd-rd pick.
The Washington Commanders trading defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2024 3rd-rd pick.
Young is a former No. 2 overall pick.
Here's every impact deal that went down not only on the day of the NFL trade deadline, but going back the past couple weeks as well.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Wilks will effort to rebound Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Kirk Cousins came up big, while Brock Purdy didn't.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The deadline is Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET, but that doesn't mean teams with designs on a Super Bowl run should wait. Monday night revealed why, on multiple fronts.
The 49ers are big favorites on Monday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers vs. Browns game.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
After Sunday night's blowout loss, it's fair to wonder if the talent gap between the Cowboys and the NFL's elite is more pronounced than what we were led to believe.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense have attempted to solve that conundrum the past two seasons, and went home dazed and confused. Speed might be what produces a better ending for Dallas this weekend.
“They are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.”
Charles McDonald's first 2024 NFL mock draft has the two quarterbacks everyone expects at the top. But in what order?
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.