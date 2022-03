Associated Press

“I finished this season probably as refreshed and as rejuvenated as I’ve ever been,” McVay said Wednesday. Putting the discussion of his imminent departure from the Rams firmly to rest, the 36-year-old McVay also confirmed he's eager to chase another trophy in the fall after entertaining and rebuffing interest from television broadcasters. The youngest coach to win a Super Bowl has a new perspective on life and coaching for several reasons — and some are much more important than others.