Rapoport: If Colts were to trade for Lamar Jackson, 'they would have done it already'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says if the Indianapolis Colts were to trade for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, "they would have done it already."
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Charles Robinson joins us from the owner's meetings in Phoenix, Arizona accompanied by Charles McDonald to discuss the biggest news around the meetings, including Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson announcing he requested a trade. Later on, Charles McDonald gives his five favorite prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
While there remains serious discontent between Jackson and the Ravens, Monday's events appear to reframe what's already happened as much as anything.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
Lamar Jackson's ongoing negotiations with the Ravens come down to one key theme: respect. It's the same thing Aaron Rodgers never felt like he got from the Packers.
In an NFL free agency edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald wonders why Atlanta isn't chasing a QB that could re-energize its franchise, and embraces our new reality wherein the Detroit Lions act competently.
Heinicke started 24 games for the Commanders over the past two seasons.
We have about five months to analyze NFL season win totals.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his first trade tips of the 2023 MLB season.
Fortunately, Vanover left under his own power.
With 10 days of the season in the books, Dalton Del Don reveals what he's seeing early that could affect fantasy in a big way.
No. 4 featherweight contender Arnold Allen is impressed by the high quality of opponents Max Holloway has faced and knows that a win over Holloway is still a significant achievement in the UFC.
The Browns selected Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.
Edwin Díaz isn't ruling out a return in 2023 after tearing his patellar tendon.