Rapoport: Colts to undergo second HC interviews with Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris
With Championship Sunday fast approaching, here's what the Eagles are saying ahead of the NFC title game against the 49ers
The Jets have hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as the team's offensive coordinator.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
How bad did things get in New England last season? A bombshell report revealed some shocking details about what went wrong on the Patriots' offense with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in key roles.
What is in store for Aaron Rodgers future? If the Packers trade the four-time MVP, here are nine logical team fits for the quarterback.
ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2023 on Wednesday, and he has the Chicago Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1 pick.
Fred Warner was enjoying himself while crashing the 49ers' media availability on Wednesday.
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King after stepping down. “I don’t [more]
Here are possible candidates for Alabama football to hire for Nick Saban's opening at offensive coordinator.
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked about what his team could borrow from the Cincinnati Bengals’ successful receiving corps and he answered with surprising transparency. The Dallas Cowboys’ divisional-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers made it into the record books and the NBA announced a new wrinkle to this year’s All-Star Game festivities.
Our writers and editors make their picks for Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
Los Angeles Times NFL beat writer Sam Farmer doesn't forecast a Super Bowl LVII matchup between the top seeds in the NFL playoffs. The winners will be...
NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.
Chiefs Kingdom came through for tight end Travis Kelce.
ESPN's Mel Kiper says the trade for Chase Claypool "will benefit" the Chicago Bears in the future.
NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge for the top-ranked 49ers' defense.
Matt Maiocco delivers the latest 49ers overreactions ahead of San Francisco's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.