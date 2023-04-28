Rapoport: Colts seriously considered Will Levis at No. 4 overall
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Indianapolis Colts seriously considered quarterback Will Levis at No. 4 overall.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Indianapolis Colts seriously considered quarterback Will Levis at No. 4 overall.
Will Levis had a rough night in the green room, and he didn't come back for a second.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 2 is under way from Kansas City.
Here are the issues with ESPN's draft facsimile of win probability, which hogged some of the conversation surrounding Will Levis' slide.
"Don't believe everything you read on the internet."
Usually the first few picks of the draft are pretty well mapped out by this point, but even some of the most keen NFL executives are mostly shrugging about who will is going where.
Jefferson is coming off a season where he led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and won Offensive Player of the Year.
The lead-up to NFL Draft is full of half truths.
Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger break down all of the fallout from round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Steelers fans are familiar with the name Joey Porter.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Lamar Jackson had an epic Thursday, but he wasn't the only veteran QB with reason to smile. Matt Harmon examines Round 1's winners and losers.
The Lions drafted two players in the top-18 that many didn't consider first-round prospects.
"We're extremely happy with J.B. and the job he's done."
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but a ton of good prospects are still available — including 10 players in our top 32 overall.
The Houston Texans picked twice in the first three picks.
Hendrix, 38, coached four years at Miami.
The NASCAR Cup Series makes its yearly trek to the "Monster Mile" at Dover Motor Speedway this weekend.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's two-game series.