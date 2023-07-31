Rapoport: Colts RB Zack Moss broke his forearm at training camp
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss broke his forearm at training camp.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
