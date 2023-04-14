Rapoport: Colts meeting with Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport: Indianapolis Colts meeting with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback prospect C.J. Stroud.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport: Indianapolis Colts meeting with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback prospect C.J. Stroud.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Who will be the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL draft?
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
The Panthers say all four top QBs are in play for the top pick.
McCoy made six consecutive Pro Bowls for the Buccaneers from 2012-2017 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2013
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
With the offseason in full swing, we took a look back at decisions by each NFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret.
Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, finally appears to be exiting the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes the temperature of all 32 NFL squads and breaks down how they stand at quarterback.
The Emmy Award-winning show said Rutschman hit a walk-off home run in this week's episode. He hit his first walk-off homer less than 24 hours later.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon continues his positional series ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time highlighting the tight end position.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional draft series with the exciting wide receiver position.
FirstEnergy was also wrapped up in a political bribery scandal.
"Tony does it his own way," Nantz said.
The Rays were in trouble early, but they exploded in the fifth to take their 13th straight win.
Scott Pianowski knows Chas McCormick has limited upside, but there's still enough category juice to make him a pickup candidate in fantasy leagues.
The Seattle Sea Dragons-St. Louis Battlehawks matchup is the biggest game of the weekend.
Arsenal was better than even money to win the league before the 2-2 draw.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.