Rapoport: Colts informed QB Matt Ryan he's being released
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Indianapolis Colts informed quarterback Matt Ryan he's being released.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Indianapolis Colts informed quarterback Matt Ryan he's being released.
All eyes at Yankees camp have been on the shortstop position, and fans may be starting to get some more clarity on how things might shake out, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get some playing time in CF this spring.
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Aaron Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a wish list of players he would like them to sign, including three of his Green Bay teammates and Odell Beckham Jr.
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
The Giants’ offense is adding another weapon in the form of tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders are trading Waller to the Giants for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year tomorrow, but both sides have agreed to the deal. The pick the [more]
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
Sam Darnold's reported 49ers contract will benefit both sides as the veteran quarterback takes a spot on the roster next to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson can officially begin speaking to other teams tomorrow. Today, he’s spending a little time on Twitter, addressing his unresolved contract situation. Retweeting an item in which ESPN’s Adam Schefter is quoted as saying Jackson rejected a contract last year that included $200 million in guarantees, Jackson uses a gif that suggests [more]
Will Harris played his best football after taking over as the Detroit Lions' starting slot cornerback in the second half of last season
After months of talk, the Bears' big spending day arrived. Ryan Poles added talent, but the underwhelming nature of Day 1 shows how much work is left to do.
A big name is headed to Dallas.
Keep it right here with our legal tampering period live blog for all of the latest Patriots rumors, news and completed deals with their own free agents and other players.
With the reported agreement in place to retain center Jake Brendel, the 49ers' starting lineups on both sides of the ball are looking solid.
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
On the Brother from Another show, Michael Holley and Mike Smith break down both sides of the Bears-Panthers trade that landed Carolina the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Free agent OT Orlando Brown Jr. reportedly has not yet been signed because he wants to be paid like a left tackle, but the league views him as a right tackle.