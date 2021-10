Associated Press

Injuries to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo helped derail two of the past three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. With rookie Trey Lance in place, the Niners should be in better shape to handle it this season if Garoppolo has to miss time with a calf injury. Garoppolo hurt his right calf in the first half of a 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and missed the entire second half.