Rapoport: Chiefs apply non-exclusive franchise tag to CB L'Jarius Sneed 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Kansas City Chiefs apply the non-exclusive franchise tag to CB L'Jarius Sneed.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Kansas City Chiefs apply the non-exclusive franchise tag to CB L'Jarius Sneed.
The Dolphins are against the cap and might not be able to keep one of their top players.
Stay updated with all the news ahead of Tuesday's franchise tag deadline with Yahoo Sports.
The franchise tag for cornerbacks is $19.8 million this season.
If the Chiefs tag L'Jarius Sneed it would cost about $19 million, while a tag for Chris Jones is around $32 million.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
The Chiefs defensive tackle played on a one-year deal and is a free agent this March.
Tom Brady is expected to purchase a 7% stake in the Raiders.
U.L. Washington spent eight seasons with the Royals and helped lead the franchise to its first ever World Series appearance.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including the big Russell Wilson decision and a host of other issues.
Kerr pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial in London next February.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Where might he land?
Washington is bringing decades of coaching experience and his distinct personality to his first managerial gig since 2014.
The Giants gained impact and star power with Jung-Hoo Lee and Jorge Soler, and they could still add Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell to the rotation.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by dissecting, debating and destroying all aspects of the latest 14-team CFP proposal. Wetzel makes fun of the 3-3-2-2-1 pitch and why the automatic byes for the Big Ten and SEC are the antithesis of American sports.
Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly asked for a penalty against Fernando Alonso to be rescinded.
Marquette will have to go up against UConn this week without Tyler Kolek, and Kansas has secured its worst conference record in the Bill Self era.