Rapoport: Chase Claypool's Bears future 'very much in limbo' 'The Insiders'
The Insiders discuss wide receiver Chase Claypool and the Chicago Bears.
The Insiders discuss wide receiver Chase Claypool and the Chicago Bears.
The Bears quickly clarified after coach Matt Eberflus said Chase Claypool had a choice to attend Sunday's game.
Is anyone in the best position to succeed in Chicago?
At one point during the Bears' loss to Green Bay, Chase Claypool was lightly pushed by a Packers player and fell to the ground like a cartoon.
The Bears made a strange decision late in their loss to the Broncos.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin recaps the exploits of a trio of young stars in the making in Week 4.
Mike Evans had three catches for 40 yards before he was ruled out on Sunday afternoon.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
Puka Nacua has recorded more catches and receiving yards than any other wide receiver through their first four career NFL games.
Draymond Green suffered an ankle injury during a pickup game at Chase Center earlier this week.
The AL West title is up for grabs on Sunday.
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 4!
Justin Jefferson isn't ready to give up on the season after the Vikings amid an 0-3 start.
Dan Campbell and the Lions can take control of the NFC North with a win.
It's a desperate time in Chicago, and it should be. The Bears keep bringing in saviors, but nothing ever gets saved.
Fantasy bounce-back stories are a theme our analysts expect to emerge from Week 4. What else are they predicting?
Week 4 is upon us! While Bills-Dolphins will be a blast, Broncos-Bears will be... something else. Matt Harmon and Dan Titus identify the games to binge, stream and skip in this week's fantasy viewer guide.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.