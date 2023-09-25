Rapoport: Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered torn ACL, to miss rest of '23 season
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered torn ACL and will miss rest of the 2023 season.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered torn ACL and will miss rest of the 2023 season.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked four times in the Raiders' Week 3 loss.
Follow all the early Week 3 NFL action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Jones has been away from the Raiders since the start of the season while making multiple social media posts disparaging the team and its leadership.
Achilles tears used to be automatic season-enders. Aaron Rodgers' surgeon is trying to change that.
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," his agent said.
The Titans have a new kicker.
The Cowboys defense didn't look the same after losing one of its stars.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
We begin our 2023-24 position previews for fantasy basketball with the point guards!
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant analysis from Week 3 of NFL action. The duo start with their biggest questions from the Sunday slate, including what Josh McDaniels was thinking in the fourth quarter, whether or not anyone can stop the Miami Dolphins, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and what the New York Jets should do at quarterback. Later, they recap each game from Sunday and discuss what fans can take away from their team's performance.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023 and only one since July 4.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every Sunday result from Week 3!