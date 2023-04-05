Rapoport: Chargers have made 'several attempts' to give Ekeler a raise
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Los Angeles Chargers have made 'several attempts' to give Chargers running back Austin Ekeler a raise.
Ekeler wants to play for a team that sees him as a longterm player.
The news comes after the two sides were reportedly unable to make progress for a new contract ahead of the final year of Ekeler's four-year, $24.5 million deal.
