Rapoport: CB Donte Jackson undergoing MRI for Achilles injury vs Falcons
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares an update on Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson's injury that occurred in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.
While the Steelers haven’t officially activated edge rusher T.J. Watt off of injured reserve, it sounds like that move is coming at some point in the next two days. Watt told reporters on Friday that he will play in Sunday’s game against the Saints. Both Watt and head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism earlier in [more]
In a big game for both squads, here are five 49ers who must perform well Sunday night in order for San Francisco to strengthen its position for a potential playoff spot.
The combination of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell in the 49ers' backfield together could spell trouble for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Is Mac Jones the solution or the problem in New England?
The NFLPA sent a letter urging the league to mandate immediate removal of slit-film synthetic surfaces, including the one used at Paycor Stadium.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cincinnati Bengals teammates in 2007 and 2008, are analysts for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football.
Jerry Tillery is expected to be claimed on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
After checking in once more on the surprising hire of Jeff Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts, Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote most of this week's podcast to handing out a set of midseason awards: some real, some made up by the staff.
Mayfield didn't play a snap in the Panthers win over the Falcons.
"When I saw this, I thought it was a joke."
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
Will Justin Fields' rise continued? What to expect from Chase Claypool? Can the Bears beat the Packers? Josh Schrock offers his predictions for the second half of the season.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
Through nine disappointing years as a struggling starter or a backup, Smith learned a lot about himself and how to be a better quarterback. The hard lessons are paying off.
If Josh Allen doesn't play Sunday due to elbow injury, Bills would start Case Keenum at QB with Matt Barkley as backup against the Vikings.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' Week 10 showdown with Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.
As the Bears prepare for their Week 10 game against the Lions, here are some reasons to be concerned.