Rapoport: Cardinals release Colt McCoy; there are 'some doubts' about QB's NFL future
The Arizona Cardinals release quarterback Colt McCoy.
The Arizona Cardinals release quarterback Colt McCoy.
Kyler Murray remains on the PUP list and won't be eligible to play until Week 5 at the earliest.
The Cardinals' QB options aren't that great.
The Cardinals added yet another QB option with Kyler Murray still on the mend.
Anthony Richardson is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
It will likely be a long season for the Arizona Cardinals.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights eight underrated running backs who could go off in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Josh Jacobs just got a new deal, while Jonathan Taylor remains unhappy about his contract. While things continue to evolve, what should fantasy managers do?
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Reds rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
The Dolphins seem to be a natural fit for the latest big name on the trade market, for several reasons. But there could be hangups.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski analyzes the final results of a recent Yahoo Fantasy Superflex mock draft.
She's revealed her All-Breakout and All-Bust teams. Now, Kate Magdziuk turns her attention to whom she believes will be the top rookies of 2023.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?