Rapoport: Cardinals interviewed Vance Joseph for HC; ARI also eyeing Aaron Glenn
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Arizona Cardinals interviewed coach Vance Joseph for HC; ARI also eyeing Detroit Lions coach Aaron Glenn.
Brett Maher missed four straight extra point attempts in the Cowboys' wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
The Dallas Cowboys will face the No. 2-seeded 49ers this Sunday on a short week of rest.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
Where will Tom Brady land in 2023 if he decides to keep playing? If you ask longtime friend Julian Edelman, it won't be back with the Buccaneers.
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs NFC Divisional Round game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 22
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
LaDainian Tomlinson. Derrick Henry. Big names have been drafted with picks accrued from trading out of the No. 1 spot. Of course, the Bears would have to hit on those — and it's not like teams that trade up haven't benefited, either.
The Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Here is our preview and prediction...
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what NFL writers, analysts are saying about Niners QB.