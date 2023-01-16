Rapoport: Cardinals hire Monti Ossenfort as GM
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Arizona Cardinals hire Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort as GM.
The Cardinals make an external hire for general manager for just the second time since moving to Arizona.
