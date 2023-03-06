Rapoport: Cardinals expected to release Rodney Hudson, Robbie Anderson
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Arizona Cardinals expected to release center Rodney Hudson and wide receiver Robbie Anderson.
Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee. The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com. Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open up salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
After the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, here's a look at which prospects improved their draft stock and which prospects are falling.
With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Bears insider Josh Schrock delivers his latest seven-round Bears mock draft with a complete view of Round 1.
As Super Bowl LVII approached, it became clear that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay continued to be motivated by the perception that former Lions coach Matt Patricia disrespected Slay when he was in Detroit. Slay’s motivation may continue in 2023. With Patricia reportedly in play to join the defensive coaching staff in Philadelphia, Slay and Patricia [more]
According to one NFL pundit, the Chicago Bears are far down the road in trade talks centered around the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
With Derek Carr heading to the New Orleans Saints and Aaron Rodgers still undecided, it’s remarkable how quickly the outlook on the Jets' quarterback situation changed in 12 hours
Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week. The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too. “I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of [more]
The 49ers reportedly are preparing for all possible outcomes when it comes to Brock Purdy's elbow surgery.
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down which players put themselves in position to have fantasy success as rookies as we get closer to the NFL Draft. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
As the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine winds down, here are four prospects the Tennessee Titans should take long looks at before April's NFL Draft.
The Patriots made major changes at linebacker entering 2022, but the production from this position was pretty solid overall, especially with Ja'Whaun Bentley hitting another level. There's still one element this group needs more of, according to our Tom E. Curran.
The move is expected to save Kansas City about $21 million in cap space.
If Tom Brady ditches retirement for another NFL season, one league insider believes the 49ers need to bring the 45-year-old back home to the Bay Area.
An anonymous NFL general manager thinks the Chicago Bears are more likely than not to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, just a lot further down than expected.