Rapoport: Cardinals designate Marquise Brown for return from injured reserve
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Arizona Cardinals designate wide receiver Marquise Brown for return from injured reserve.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Arizona Cardinals designate wide receiver Marquise Brown for return from injured reserve.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) Deshaun Watson is practicing with the Browns for the first time since his 11-game NFL suspension started in August. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday. Despite temperatures in the low 30s, Watson, wearing an orange No. 4 jersey and orange socks, had on short sleeves during the portion of practice open to reporters.
The Bears poached backup defensive end Taco Charlton from the Saints practice squad. Will they make a new addition?
The Flyers fell down 2-0 again and eventually lost Tuesday in OT, 5-4, to the Blue Jackets. They've lost four straight (0-3-1) and now their road trip turns up a notch. By Jordan Hall
He is eligible to be activated as early as this week to play the 49ers.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones expects to spend extra time on the field with Deshaun Watson to get their chemistry up to speed.
As the Ravens get back from their bye week, one of their key offensive players remains sidelined. Tight end Mark Andrews was not practicing on Wednesday, according to multiple reporters on the Baltimore beat. Andrews missed the team’s Week Nine victory over New Orleans, with Isaiah Likely starting in his stead. Likely caught a 24-yard [more]
The Braves acquired right-handed reliever Dennis Santana from the Rangers, designated pitcher Jackson Stephens for assignment, and added three minor league prospects to their 40-man roster.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt Ryan is our starting quarterback,” [more]
This isn't the news the Patriots were hoping for.
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus knows Taco Charlton from their time together with the Cowboys.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.