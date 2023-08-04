Rapoport: Cameron Jordan, Saints agree to two-year, $27.5M contract extension
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting defensive end Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints agree to two-year, $27.5M contract extension.
Jordan and the Saints have a good thing going, so why change anything?
