Rapoport: Buccaneers taking calls for No. 33 overall pick
NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport shares the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking calls for No. 33 overall pick. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport shares the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking calls for No. 33 overall pick. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Think you have a good pulse on how the second day of the NFL Draft will play out? A $1,500 gift card is yours to win if you do in our free-to-play predictive NFL Draft contest:
The first round of the NFL draft began with Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker going to the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall choice. The first round ended with the Vikings selecting Georgia safety Lewis Cine. In between, three of Walker and Cine’s defensive teammates were drafted. The Bulldogs became the first team in the [more]
Malik Willis surprisingly went unpicked in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. So how much longer will the QB have to wait to hear his name called?
Can the 2021 ACC Player of the Year become one of Florida State's all-time greats at the next level?
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers had his eye on Arkansas WR Treylon Burks in the first round, but the Titans traded to No. 18 and took him.
Newly-drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett is familiar with the Pittsburgh Steelers in more ways than one.
Day 1 of the NFL draft is over, but there's still plenty of marquee talent available in Round 2. Where will some of the top QBs land?
Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy’s view of the Dallas Cowboys is accurate, which is a problem. [Opinion]
The PFF team discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers selection of Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett at No. 20 in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph will announce the team's Round 2 selection on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft.
It was a busy Thursday night for Washington's first-round pick.
The first round of the NFL draft was every bit as chaotic as many expected, with nine trades shaking up the order. Who came out ahead of the pack?
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's reaction to the A.J. Brown trade said it all.
Did Bill Belichick find another unexpected gem? Or was this one just a reach?
Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. shared some harsh words for wide receiver Marquise Brown
Eric Froton unveils his complete Day 2 Mock Draft now that Round 1 is in the books. (Joshua L. Jones, Athens Herald Banner via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Which teams made the best value picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and which teams reached too far down the board?
Last night, I argued that any team thinking about drafting a quarterback should instead trade for Baker Mayfield. Given the developments of the first round, I’ve got a more specific suggestion to make. The Panthers should go get Mayfield, before other teams join the hunt. With no second- or third-round picks, thanks to the ill-fated [more]
The 2022 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 28 with the Jacksonville Jaguars set to make the first overall selection for the second straight year. Last year, the Jaguars used that top spot to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and kick off a quarterback-heavy first round that included Zach Wilson to the Jets, Trey Lance to the [more]
Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was a whirlwind, with 26 of our top 27 prospects going off the board. But there's still a lot of talent available.