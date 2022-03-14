Rapoport: Buccaneers, Ryan Jensen agree on 3-year, $39M deal
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Tampa Bay Buccaneers, center Ryan Jensen agree on 3-year, $39M deal.
The quarterback still believes he has plenty to offer his team. But it is often the game, rather than the player, that decides when a career is over Tom Brady showed few signs of decline last season. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports Apparently, we haven’t learned anything from horror movies. If we had, we would have remembered that the villain always returns the very second the world believes they are finally vanquished. So, it was on a random Sunday night in March – during the ho
The Commanders are keeping their offensive coordinator long term. The team and Scott Turner agreed to a contract extension Sunday, J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports. Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post adds that it’s a three-year contract through the 2024 season. Turner, 39, gets his seventh starting quarterback since he joined Washington in 2020. The [more]
The New Orleans Saints are strongly interested in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Cousins has his sights set on bringing a Super Bowl to Minnesota
The Lions will start the offseason program with their backup quarterback from 2021 still on the roster. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Detroit has agreed to bring back Tim Boyle on a one-year deal worth $2 million with $1.75 million guaranteed. Boyle also may earn $500,000 in incentives. After signing a one-year deal with [more]
The Las Vegas Raiders have about $32.5 million available in cap space.
WR Davante Adams told the Packers he will not play on the franchise tag during the 2022 season, and negotiations on a new deal aren't in a good place.
Tracking all of the 2022 free agency news surrounding the Bears.
NFL free agency officially begins next week, and several players could spark some sticker shock with their eventual contract terms.
The Packers and Preston Smith agreed to a four-year contract extension on Monday.
A look at a free agency big board for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he will only waive that to trigger a move to a team of his choosing.
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams does not appear close to a deal. Adams told the Packers he won’t play on the franchise tag this season, and he and the team are far apart on a contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Of course, it’s common for players and teams to be far apart [more]
With the news the Browns and Cowboys have agreed to a trade for Amari Cooper, Mark Schofield looks at what Cleveland is getting in the WR.
Amari Cooper to the Browns, the aftermath at the position and what the Cowboys' next moves could be following the big trade to Cleveland. The weekend news from @CDBurnett7
If you’re surprised by the news that the Buccaneers have evaluated Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, don’t be. As noted by the folks at JoeBucsFan.com, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said in 2018 that he’d only come out of retirement to coach the Browns. The remark, which Arians would later contradict by accepting the job in Tampa, [more]
NFL free agency is set to open this week, and it could prompt a flurry of high-profile signings and trades. What should fans expect?
A tweet by the Panther summed up the rest of the NFC South's feelings about Tom Brady coming back
Adofo-Mensah is completely confident in Cousins
Sean Payton reflects on what he learned about Jameis Winston after their two years together with the Saints, via @DillySanders: