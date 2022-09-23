Rapoport: Browns LB Anthony Walker suffered a season-ending torn quad vs. Steelers
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker suffered a season-ending torn quad vs. Steelers.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
The quarterback’s performances with Denver should improve as he settles in. But his game is not aging well and he needs to adapt