Rapoport: Browns GM says restructuring Deshaun Watson's contract is on the table
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry says restructuring Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract is on the table
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry says restructuring Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract is on the table
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics' struggles from beyond the arc were the difference in Monday night's loss 109-94 to the Knicks. We share our takeaways.
While the Texans slowed played their hand Tuesday, the Seahawks and Raiders crawled onto the periphery of the No. 1 pick sweepstakes.
Martinez started his own card-selling company in 2022.
High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime [more]
The Eagles have found their next defensive coordinator following Jonathan Gannon's post-Super Bowl departure. By Dave Zangaro
The New York Rangers are acquiring winger Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks.
Bears GM Ryan Poles has more salary cap space than anyone else in the NFL, and plenty of roster holes to fill.
Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his plans for the 2023 season. That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday. Gutekunst said that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of Green Bay’s season and that the team [more]
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
Is there enough talent near the top half of the draft to convince the Patriots to keep the No. 14 pick? In his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft, our Phil Perry has Bill Belichick trading down in the first round -- and still landing a talented pass-catcher for Mac Jones.
The former Pro Bowler has a $55 million cap hit next season.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
The NCAA notified women's coaches via email last week that the competitions oversight committee has approved the .500 rule.
The YouTube star turned boxer fell short in a points defeat to the brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury on Sunday
Deontay Wilder was among those to question the performance of Hector Afu
The Arizona Cardinals have a plan to help get Kyler Murray up to speed with the new offense, but it will leave him 'getting stressed out, mentally'.
By waiting until the start of the league year to cut Golladay, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap.