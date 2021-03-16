Rapoport: Broncos pick up $7M guarantee option on Von Miller's contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Denver Broncos pick up $7M guarantee option on LB Von Miller. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

