Rapoport: Broncos will be looking for one 'major thing' in their next head coach

Associated Press

Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a performance that looked to be Denver's rock bottom in a season will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.