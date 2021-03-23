Rapoport: Broncos, Kareem Jackson agree to one-year deal
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos are re-signing safety Kareem Jackson to a one-year deal.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was cleared on Monday of breaking a ministerial code of conduct in the way she handled sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor, a ruling likely to save her career and her party's electoral prospects. Sturgeon has been under intense scrutiny over what she did and did not do when she learnt of complaints by several women against Alex Salmond - once her close friend and ally in the cause of Scottish independence, now an implacable enemy. James Hamilton, a widely respected Irish lawyer appointed to conduct an independent inquiry into Sturgeon's conduct, found that she had not breached the ministerial code.
Donald Kohler, who joined Ferragamo as CEO of the Americas region and chief retail officer in 2017, is leaving and the group's CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi will take on his role in the interim.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not break a ministerial code of conduct in her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond, an independent inquiry concluded on Monday. The ruling by James Hamilton, an independent senior lawyer who investigated Sturgeon's conduct, will come as a huge relief to her. Any breach of the code of conduct would have been expected to have led to calls for her resignation.
Farley was an all-ACC performer before opting out in 2020. Now this back procedure clouds the medical evaluation for the potential first-rounder.
The Broncos did not exercise their option on safety Kareem Jackson‘s contract last week, but that parting of the ways turned out to be a brief one. According to multiple reports, Jackson has agreed to return to the team on a one-year, $5 million deal. Jackson stood to make $10 million under the terms of [more]
Cairo Santos whose contract was recently extended by the Bears overcame the uncertainties NFL free agents faced last season during the pandemic and also set a franchise record for the team.
Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment
The number of people with COVID-19 in French intensive care units rose by 84 on Tuesday to a new 2021 high of 4,634, health ministry data showed. But the number of new infections, at 14,678, was the lowest since Jan. 3, excluding Mondays, when case numbers dip because fewer tests are done over the weekend. A third of France's population, including the Paris region, has since Friday been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks.
We continue our countdown of the top 100 draft prospects in 2021 with No. 44 on our board, the Huskies' disruptive interior rusher.
The Eagles desperately need to upgrade the cornerback position, and an interesting option just hit the market - if they can afford him. By Reuben Frank
The Sixers president wants scoring in the paint to matter again.
Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.
Holland’s mental state was not where it needed to be for him to win a fight against one of the best fighters in his division.
UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.
The No. 1 seed Wolverines lost second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers to foot injury during Big Ten Tournament.
With two belts in his possession, every next fight is the biggest one of his career for Patricio Freire.
In Mel Kiper Jr.'s new NFL mock draft, he has Detroit Lions nabbing Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith as the top target for QB Jared Goff.
Kyle Lowry turns 35 on the day of this year's NBA trade deadline, and it sounds like he'll be getting a pretty good birthday gift. By Adam Hermann
The Giants' signings of Kenny Golladay and Adoree’ Jackson could alter what they plan to do in the 2021 NFL Draft.