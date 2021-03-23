Rapoport: Broncos, Kareem Jackson agree to one-year deal

Reuters

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was cleared on Monday of breaking a ministerial code of conduct in the way she handled sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor, a ruling likely to save her career and her party's electoral prospects. Sturgeon has been under intense scrutiny over what she did and did not do when she learnt of complaints by several women against Alex Salmond - once her close friend and ally in the cause of Scottish independence, now an implacable enemy. James Hamilton, a widely respected Irish lawyer appointed to conduct an independent inquiry into Sturgeon's conduct, found that she had not breached the ministerial code.