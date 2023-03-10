Rapoport: Brock Purdy underwent successful elbow surgery Friday
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful elbow surgery on Friday, March 10th, 2023.
The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
Remember the “breaking news” that Jameis Winston “likely” will be released by the Saints, now that they have signed Derek Carr? Jameis may not be released, after all. Via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com, the Saints have offered Winston a “restructured” contract. He has until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to accept it, or he’ll be [more]
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton shared new photos of his body transformation on Thursday as he continues his rehab.
The NFL whacked the Texans on Thursday for a fairly obvious salary-cap violation. The NFL also could smack Houston for a textbook breach of the tampering rules. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik acknowledged that the Texans are considering the possibility of signing 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “We have a process that we go through, Jimmy [more]
The Cowboys have talked about a contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott, but they went another route to lower his cap number on Friday. The team announced that they have restructured Prescott’s contract ahead of the start of the new league year. The team announced that right guard Zack Martin‘s deal was also reworked. As [more]
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have already fired the first shot at Dak Prescott in the looming talks for a new contract.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to convince a former Patriots star that he should come to KC during the 2021 season.
Jordan Spieth figured he would be the latest to pay the price at the TPC Sawgrass on a day of big numbers. Instead, he got a break he never imagined Friday at The Players Championship. Not everyone so lucky, least of all Max McGreevy, who needed a birdie on the final hole just to break 90.
The Packers have freed up some salary cap space by restructuring the contract of left tackle David Bakhtiari. Green Bay converted a $9.5 million roster bonus and $5.5 million of base salary into a signing bonus, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. That should save about $7.5 million of cap space and move that cap [more]
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
Lost in the ongoing flirtation between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the inescapable reality that Rodgers and the Packers are done. Two years ago, the 49ers called the Packers the day before the draft and inquired about trading for Rodgers. The Packers laughed and hung up the phone. Now, the Packers have freely [more]
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the 49ers' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)
The Rams, in another major move to cut costs, plan to release edge rusher Leonard Floyd on Friday, people with knowledge of the situation said.
Rich Bisaccia has gained a new title heading into his second season with the Packers. The team announced that Bisaccia is now the team’s assistant head coach in addition to being their special teams coordinator. Bisaccia interviewed for the Colts head coaching job this offseason before Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen. The Packers also announced the [more]
From salary cap concerns to a current rundown of their pending free agents, here’s a primer as the Chiefs enter free agency.
The Cowboys can still sign QB Dak Prescott to an extension. But the moves allow them get under the cap and be players in free agency.
The Eagles have reportedly made a minor move to clear up some cap space before free agency begins next week. By Dave Zangaro