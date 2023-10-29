Rapoport: Brock Purdy cleared concussion protocol and will start today vs. Bengals
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy cleared concussion protocol and will start today vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
The quarterback entered concussion protocol on Wednesday.
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
Brock Purdy started showing concussion symptoms on the plane back to San Francisco after Monday's loss to the Vikings.
Brock Purdy is in concussion protocol, and while he hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday against the Bengals, no player has played the same week they entered the protocol in 2023. Which brings us to Darnold.
Kirk Cousins came up big, while Brock Purdy didn't.
The deadline is Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. ET, but that doesn't mean teams with designs on a Super Bowl run should wait. Monday night revealed why, on multiple fronts.
The 49ers are big favorites on Monday night.
The 49ers took a loss and left Cleveland with injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
If the rise of Tom Brady from late-round draft pick to franchise savior was an enjoyable story, something close to it may be unfolding again in San Francisco.
Yes, the 49ers' roster is a juggernaut. Yes, Kyle Shanahan is a really good coach. But sometimes the best evaluation doesn't come from one of football's millions of data points. It comes from people who usually know better.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
