Rapoport: Bridgewater's knee injury not considered to be major
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports on Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports on Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Check out the prize money payout for all the players at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.
It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow had some words about a hit by a Pittsburgh Steelers defender.
Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown? “It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we [more]
Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.
Instead of kicking an extra point for the cover, the Cardinals didn't want to take a chance.
Cam Newton shared a hilarious interaction that took place between him and Jakobi Meyers right before the wide receiver's double-pass touchdown Sunday night vs. the Ravens.
Nick Boyle was carted off the field after taking a brutal shot to the leg on Sunday night.
Anyone else get Ahmad Brooks flashbacks?
Here’s a look at who could replace Will Muschamp in Columbia after he went 28-30 in five seasons.
By winning the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Dustin Johnson won what is often considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport. He was presented with the fabled green jacket, just like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and other legends who have earned victories. Johnson also takes home […]
Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent
Here is the purse payout and FedEx Cup points breakdown for Masters champion Dustin Johnson and the rest of the field.
Anthony Davis is fresh off his title run with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Hall, who was leading with five holes to play, bogeyed the 16th and missed an eight-foot birdie putt for the win, while Pedersen sunk two birdies in her last five holes to force the playoff after both players ended tied on 10-under par. Pedersen birdied the first extra hole to claim her third Ladies European Tour (LET) crown after her victories at the Indian Open in 2015 and the Czech Open in August. "It's very special," Pedersen said.
It's been a Sunday Masters staple — a hole location for the tricky 16th hole that allows players to use the bank to draw the ball close.
The Lakers are close to finalizing a deal to trade guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall draft pick for Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schröder.
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with the great fake on a TD pass.
Brooks Koepka — whose performance level in majors is only matched by his bravado — wasn't thrilled with his finish at the Augusta.
Michigan football was among the biggest losers in the Big Ten, thanks to a dispiriting 38-point loss to Wisconsin.