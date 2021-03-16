Rapoport breaks down Patriots' free agency acquisitions so far
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the New England Patriots' free agency acquisitions so far. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the New England Patriots' free agency acquisitions so far. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
A certain Patriot representative signed Cam Newton's new contract.
"When you realize things are already different .... the second go around!!"
Von Miller was unable to play in 2020 due to an ankle injury suffered during practice at the start of the season. But the MVP of Super Bowl 50 will remain with Denver in 2021. According to multiple reports, the Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee on Miller’s $18 million salary for the upcoming [more]
The Washington Football Team has a new quarterback. Here's why Ryan Fitzpatrick is a great move for the organization.
Signing DE Yannick Ngakoue allows Raiders to avoid EDGE in Round 1
It sounds like the Steelers haven't completely given up on their own free agents.
The Raiders checked off all the boxes with this move.
Receivers Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey will all be back in 2021 on the one-year exclusive rights tender.
Bubba Wallace is the face of NASCAR diversity. Daniel Suarez plays an equally important role. Suarez returned to the United States the next year only this time he headed directly to North Carolina, the hub of NASCAR.
The ATP, which runs the men's tour, froze the rankings last year during the five-month shutdown of professional tournaments with countries imposing lockdown and sealing borders to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. When the tour restarted in August a revised system was put in place for calculating the rankings, which determine a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings. "The ranking doesn't really matter, especially with the system that we have now," Zverev, who is ranked seventh, told reporters ahead of this week's ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico.
The Patriots made some big noise at the opening of free agency. But they could be saving their biggest thunder for the 2021 NFL draft.
Bill Belichick isn't willing to endure another losing season.
UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.
Edwards hasn’t fought since July 20, 2019, but faces Belal Muhammad on Saturday at Apex.
FitzMagic is headed to the nation's capital.
If you don't know what a "rabona" is, watch this textbook definition from the North London derby.
The Bucs look like the most stable NFC bet heading into 2021. Consider Tampa will have a more traditional offseason and that the goal was for the 2021 team to be the better of Brady’s two locked-in seasons with Bruce Arians.
Lee Westwood travelled straight from The Players Championship on Sunday night to Georgia to play a few rounds at Augusta with his son Sam. It is Westwood Jr’s first outing at the Masters venue and as his father says “he is understandably extremely excited”. The 21-year-old will also be extremely proud of his dad’s performance at The Players Championship on Sunday, where he finished second behind Justin Thomas. It was his second runner-up placing in as many Sundays, having pushed Bryson DeChambeau all the way at Bay Hill, and although there was disappointment by this latest close call, there is also so much positivity to take into the season’s first major, where at the age of 47 he will seek to finally land that big title that would look so appropriate on his creaking CV. “This will be a good Monday,” Westwood said with a smile as he left Sawgrass. And he knows, it could be an even better April. All the ingredients are there. Form Westwood is back in the world’s top 20 for the time in almost eight years. And this pair of close calls has not only brought rich consolation in the form of ranking points. The $1.635m (£1.17m) he collected in Sawgrass was actually the largest cheque he has ever picked up at a single tournament and together with the $1m-plus he picked up in Orlando took his earnings for the fortnight to an eye-watering $2.7m. However, what will really stand out to Westwood is the accumulation of Ryder Cup points. He has moved up to fourth on Europe’s “world” points list and is all but guaranteed a return to the arena which has defined his career perhaps more than any other. Having missed out for the first in 21 years in 2018, Westwood is set to equal Sir Nick Faldo’s blue-and-gold record of 11 appearances. In this form, Padraig Harrington would look to him to be his on-course leader at Whistling Straits. At 33-1, Westwood is considered by the bookmakers to be alongside Tyrrell Hatton as England’s best shout of a first green-jacket since Danny Willett in 2016. Those might be generous odds. Only six players have accumulated more world ranking points so far in 2021.
Can Winston revive his career in New Orleans?