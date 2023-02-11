Rapoport: Both team injury reports are 'mostly good' going into Super Bowl LVII
Before Sean Payton dives fully and completely into his job as head coach of the Broncos, he’ll be working for Fox Sports on Sunday. With free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski. In what appears to be a joke, and only a joke, Payton posted a photo of a Broncos T-shirt with the “B” crossed out and [more]
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
Here’s the playoff breakdown of how much money each Chiefs player has earned to date this postseason ... and can make for winning Super Bowl LVII.
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
This is a first in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
Who will win? Who will be MVP? Find out that and more right here.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
This is the last betting opportunity of the NFL season, so let’s make it a good one.
Heres how much players on the winning team at Super Bowl 57 will make and how much the players have made leading up to the big game.
Some players, even all-time great players, are polarizing — beloved by fans of their teams, but hated by fans of rivals. Tom Brady won’t get cheered by Jets fans, nor Emmitt Smith by Eagles fans. But it’s rare to find a fan of any team with a bad word to say about former Lions running [more]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't considered a sure thing at quarterback out of high school, but there were still plenty of believers.
The NFL presented its awards for the season at its annual NFL Honors night.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 last night, but heres a look ahead at the stacked list of potential finalists for 2024.
Former 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders revealed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan that he wishes he had spent more in the Bay Area.
The new head coach of the Denver Broncos spoke to Charles Robinson on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about his decision to return to coaching with the Denver Broncos. Sean joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Zebra Technologies.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in 2023, he didn’t hesitate. Parsons wants [more]
As of this posting, Derek Carr is still a Raiders quarterback. But that is expected to change in the coming days, as Las Vegas is likely to release Carr before his $40.4 million in guarantees kick in next week. It’s the end of a nine-year tenure with the franchise for Carr, who was benched in [more]