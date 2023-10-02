Rapoport: Bills CB Tre'Davious White is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles during Week 4.
Jaylen Waddle missed last week’s blowout win over the Broncos after he took a hit to the head against the New England Patriots in Week 2.
The 27-year-old is still out for the season, but optimism is high for his career.
Achilles tears used to be automatic season-enders. Aaron Rodgers' surgeon is trying to change that.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down whom she thinks will falter out of the gate in Week 1.
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," his agent said.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.
Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics over the weekend, discusses the end of superstar free agency and the myth of player empowerment, and is then joined by Jake Fischer to discuss level 4 of our NBA Levels project.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bills vs. Dolphins game.
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
The Raiders are opting to start an untested rookie QB over 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer.
What will the Dolphins do for an encore after dropping 70 points in Week 3?
The Bills ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday's game, which cleared the way for Damar Hamlin to make his season debut.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his thoughts on Sunday's NFL action, including a surprising outing by the embattled Jets' QB.
The Cowboys need a win after getting upset by the Cardinals in Week 3.
The Cowboys had a nice fake designed for the Patriots.
The Jawaan Taylor saga continues, with his latest penalty costing the Chiefs on the scoreboard.