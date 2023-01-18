Rapoport: Bill O'Brien 'the favorite' to land Patriots' offensive coordinator job
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Bill O'Brien 'the favorite' to land New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: Bill O'Brien 'the favorite' to land New England Patriots' offensive coordinator job.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy insists that the team plans to “forge ahead” with kicker Brett Maher. McCarthy’s boss may have other plans in mind. Via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would “take a look” at the kicking situation, and that the [more]
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk has released a statement on the hiring of Ran Carthon.
We handed out grades for each rookie from the Rams' 2022 draft class.
Could this be goodbye?
The Houston Texans could get veteran help at slot receiver if they consider New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers in free agency.
Other than Bill O'Brien, who would make sense as offensive coordinator for the Patriots? Should Jerod Mayo be considered the favorite to succeed Bill Belichick as head coach? Phil Perry answers these questions and more in his latest mailbag.
Ran Carthon's personality and ability to connect with others stood out during his college days at Florida. He'll need that with the Tennessee Titans.
The one holdover from Mike Zimmer's staff is garnering interest from the best head coach in NFL history
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco